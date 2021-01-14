Hall County students will move to an in-person hybrid schedule next week.
The Hall County School District announced Jan. 14 that its team member COVID numbers have stabilized, while the reported student numbers have decreased significantly.
"In addition, our contact-tracing activity (an indicator of future school district spread) is down dramatically," superintendent Will Schofield said in the announcement.
The district will hold an in-person hybrid schedule from Jan. 19-22 for all schools. Details include:
- All in-person self-contained special education students will attend every day, Jan. 19-22.
- In-person learners with last names beginning with L-Z will attend Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 21.
- In-person learners with last names beginning with A-K will attend Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 22.
- For the two days when in-person learners are home, they will continue to complete their lessons in a blended format.
- Virtual students will continue their lessons digitally as normal.
- Dual enrollment students will attend everyday.
- The district will closely monitor COVID numbers and spread and make a decision by the end of business on Thursday, January 21, regarding the following week’s plan.
- Meal delivery plans will be forthcoming.
"We will be intentionally re-teaching 200% Accountability practices to all students and team members," Schofield said. "This plan for in-person learning allows teachers to connect with students, assess student progress, and provide in-person feedback to all learners. Additionally, it will allow HCSD to gather accurate student COVID numbers in a socially distanced environment.
"As always, if team members or students are not feeling well, or have any symptoms of COVID, please stay home.
"We appreciate your support in these trying times."
