The Senate convened for three days with a number of bills being heard before the Senate body during the eleventh week of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session. Senate Committees met for the last time this week to hear the remainder of their assigned legislation, and the full Senate body passed 23 measures throughout Legislative Days 36 through 38. With only two legislative days left, there were a few items of note to reflect on as we close out week ten under the Gold Dome.

The Senate passed House Bill 19, also known as the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, on Thursday. Carried in the Senate by the Senate Appropriations Chairman Senator Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia), HB 19 accounts for over $32 billion in total state funds with $27.8 billion of those funds being recognized under the Governor’s state general fund. In terms of education, the Senate’s version of the FY 2024 budget fully funds the HOPE Scholarship under the Georgia Student Finance Commission. In addition, this budget will provide for a $2,000 cost-of-living adjustment to all full-time, benefit-eligible state employees, certified local educators, as well as providing impacts to higher education. Further, HB 19 would provide an additional $4,000 to $6,000 salary adjustment to specific law enforcement job classes in various state agencies. The Majority Caucus prioritized public safety and bolstering our workforce through the enrichment of our education sector. HB 19 is a clear indicator we’ve kept our promise to craft a budget that will improve the lives of Georgians and keep our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family. There are some differences between the version that the Senate passed and the version originally passed by the House, but rest assured that the Senate is committed to making sure every cent is spent in a way that serves the interests of the people.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.