The Senate convened for three days with a number of bills being heard before the Senate body during the eleventh week of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session. Senate Committees met for the last time this week to hear the remainder of their assigned legislation, and the full Senate body passed 23 measures throughout Legislative Days 36 through 38. With only two legislative days left, there were a few items of note to reflect on as we close out week ten under the Gold Dome.
The Senate passed House Bill 19, also known as the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, on Thursday. Carried in the Senate by the Senate Appropriations Chairman Senator Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia), HB 19 accounts for over $32 billion in total state funds with $27.8 billion of those funds being recognized under the Governor’s state general fund. In terms of education, the Senate’s version of the FY 2024 budget fully funds the HOPE Scholarship under the Georgia Student Finance Commission. In addition, this budget will provide for a $2,000 cost-of-living adjustment to all full-time, benefit-eligible state employees, certified local educators, as well as providing impacts to higher education. Further, HB 19 would provide an additional $4,000 to $6,000 salary adjustment to specific law enforcement job classes in various state agencies. The Majority Caucus prioritized public safety and bolstering our workforce through the enrichment of our education sector. HB 19 is a clear indicator we’ve kept our promise to craft a budget that will improve the lives of Georgians and keep our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family. There are some differences between the version that the Senate passed and the version originally passed by the House, but rest assured that the Senate is committed to making sure every cent is spent in a way that serves the interests of the people.
I was proud to carry House Bill 87, which also passed the Senate this week. This measure, also known as the “Nontraditional Special Schools Act,” would provide for the continued operation of state chartered special schools such as Mountain Education. These schools give children additional options besides traditional daytime classroom settings when trying to attain their high school diploma. These schools benefit students like those in North Georgia who may have to work during daytime hours to help support their families. HB 87 also provides further funding and allows the State Board of Education to establish rules and regulations and for students enrolled in their current school systems to attend programs at one of these special schools on a part-time basis as program students. Additionally, it prohibits the expansion of attendance zones for state chartered special schools. The availability of these special schools is an essential part of making sure that Georgia remains the number one state in the nation, and I appreciate the Senate’s role in giving children further learning opportunities in our state.
I am also proud to report that a bill I had the pleasure of sponsoring, Senate Bill 59, passed the House this week with no changes and has been sent to the Governor’s desk for his signature. This measure establishes the Office of the Inspector General, and provides guidance on the role that this office will play throughout our state. I look forward to seeing this legislation’s implementation in the coming months after it has been signed into law.
As we look to Legislative Days 39 and 40 of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session, I assure you that my Senate colleagues and I are keeping the interest of Georgia’s citizens and the 50th Senate district in mind. Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office if you have any questions or concerns about matters relating to the Georgia Senate.
Sen. Bo Hatchett serves as a Governor’s Administration Floor Leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns County and portions of Hall, Jackson, and White counties. He can be reached by phone at 404.651.7745 or by email at bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov.
