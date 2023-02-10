By Sen. Bo Hatchett (R–Cornelia)
The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session marches on as we approach the halfway point here in Atlanta. This week, much of our time was dedicated to subcommittee meetings of the Senate Appropriations Committee as they held in-depth discussions concerning the Amended FY 2023 Budget. These meetings allowed the Senate body to hear directly from state agencies as they reported on the progress that has been made within their sectors.
On Tuesday, we welcomed the Georgia Forestry Association (GFA) to the State Capitol to celebrate Forestry Day. The GFA works daily to promote a healthy business and political climate for forest landowners, forest product manufacturers and forest-based business. Forestry Day provides a great opportunity to forge relationships between law makers and foresters in the state and I am proud to support those who help to keep a roof over our heads.
Thursday, the Senate Committee on Children and Families met for the first time. The committee favorably reported Senate Resolution 76, authored by my colleague Senator Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta). SB 76 would encourage organizations that conduct athletic activities for children under the age of 14 to provide access to training programs for coaches regarding injury prevention and treatment. As Vice Chairman of this new committee I am excited for the important work that will be done on behalf of all Georgians.
Six bills were passed through the Senate this week as well. I am proud to have voted in support of Senate Bill 36, sponsored by Senator Randy Robertson (R – Cataula), which would increase the penalties for pimping and pandering in the state of Georgia. I applaud the Senate’s efforts to combat sex trafficking in our state as it is one of Governor Kemp’s top priorities. Georgians should be safe and healthy in their communities, and this legislation encourages just that.
Next week, two bills I have authored will be considered by the Senate. Senate Bill 60 would make it illegal to purchase or sell detached catalytic converters, used utility wire, or used copper that originates from an unlicensed business. This legislation also requires an individual or business to be a secondary materials recycler in order to possess a used or detached converter if it is not their own.
In addition, Senate Bill 44 will also be considered. SB 44, known as the “Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act”, would establish mandatory minimum sentencing for violations relating to street gang violence. I look forward to seeing these two important items of legislation come before the Senate body next week.
As we look to the legislative days 17-20 of the 2023 Georgia Legislative session I assure you that my Senate colleagues and I are keeping the interest of Georgia’s citizens in mind. As this session progresses through the coming weeks, please reach out to my office if you have any questions or concerns about matters relating to the Georgia Senate.
Sen. Bo Hatchett serves as a Governor’s Administration Floor Leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns County and portions of Hall, Jackson, and White counties. He can be reached by phone at 404-463-5257 or by email at bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov.
