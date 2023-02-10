By Sen. Bo Hatchett (R–Cornelia)

The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session marches on as we approach the halfway point here in Atlanta. This week, much of our time was dedicated to subcommittee meetings of the Senate Appropriations Committee as they held in-depth discussions concerning the Amended FY 2023 Budget. These meetings allowed the Senate body to hear directly from state agencies as they reported on the progress that has been made within their sectors.

Sen. Bo Hatchett serves as a Governor’s Administration Floor Leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns County and portions of Hall, Jackson, and White counties. He can be reached by phone at 404-463-5257 or by email at bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov.

