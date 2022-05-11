Homer's Chimney Oaks Golf Club community will be allowed to add another 44 acres to its current 360-acre golf community, but with far fewer houses than developers wanted.
The Homer City Council agreed in a split 3-2 vote on May 10 to approve allowing Banks Golf LLC to add 44 neighboring acres to its existing Planned Community Development (PCD), but with a cap of only 44 homes. Developers had requested to develop 140 houses on the property.
Councilman James Dumas made the motion to allow the project to go forward with the limited number of homes and mandate 20% greenspace, along with a traffic study to be done on the impact the project would have on Scales Creek Rd.
Council members David Dunson and Cliff Hill voted against the motion.
Dumas said he made his motion based on a 2020 agreement between the city and Chimney Oaks that said the community could add property if it included greenspace and was limited to one house per acre.
There was some confusion about the one house per acre with greenaspace and 44 houses on 44 acres. The one house per acre is calculated as a gross number even though individual lots will be smaller than one acre in exchange for the 20% greenspace.
A number of people spoke against the proposal during a public hearing preceding the council's vote. Many of the objections revolved around traffic on Scales Creek Rd., a narrow, winding and hilly road that feeds traffic off of Historic Homer Hwy. to the Chimney Oaks community.
Developers said that if the state would agree, they would like for the entrance to the 44-acres to be off of Historic Homer Hwy. to avoid possible issues on Scales Creek Rd.
Density was another issue debated by the council as the proposed 140 houses on the 44 acres would have been much higher density than the surrounding community.
In addition to traffic and density, some were also opposed to the project based on a possible impact on local schools and on what they said were unresolved issues within the current Chimney Oaks property with runoff.
For their part, developers wanted the council to consider the additional 44 acres as a part of the larger PCD development, a move that would have factored the proposed 144 houses into a total of around 400 acres. In the existing development, developers said there were 120 acres of housing with the rest being the golf course. They said the current density is 2.25 houses per acre and that it would be unfair to make the additional 44 acres conform to a 1 house per acre standard.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the council agreed:
• to give final approval to the town's new voting map created following the 2020 census.
• to extend a subdivision moratorium for an additional 90 days beyond June to give the city more time to rework its subdivision regulations.
• to name Julie King to the town's DDA.
