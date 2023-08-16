The Homer City Council amended its zoning ordinance at its July meeting in order to allow more business in the community, such as home occupations and larger scale groceries and pharmacies.

No one from the community attended the public hearing conducted by the council, when the council members once again discussed the amendment of three zoning ordinances that would change how the planning commission would conduct meetings while also changing regulations concerning small and larger businesses.

