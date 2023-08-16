The Homer City Council amended its zoning ordinance at its July meeting in order to allow more business in the community, such as home occupations and larger scale groceries and pharmacies.
No one from the community attended the public hearing conducted by the council, when the council members once again discussed the amendment of three zoning ordinances that would change how the planning commission would conduct meetings while also changing regulations concerning small and larger businesses.
The first zoning text amendment changes the ordinance procedures in accordance with updated statutes that passed by the General Assembly, according to city attorney David Syfan.
The council will begin to run legal notices 30 days before public hearings, while the planning commission will begin to have meetings instead of public hearings. However, the commission will still allow public comment on zoning matters during these meetings.
The first zoning amendment also updates how citizens can appeal a decision made by the council regarding variances and other procedures.
The other two zoning text amendments concern businesses that can operate within the county under certain conditions. The council voted to remove the restriction that grocery and drug stores must be under 10,000 square feet from the original ordinance.
The council also voted to allow home occupations in residential developments in the planned community development zoning district while also clarifying that the ordinance will still include private restrictive covenants for residential subdivisions.
The council discussed the developments on the septic tank drain line from the old jail adjacent to the Voter Registration Center in Homer. Earlier this year, the Homer City Council met with the Banks County Commissioners to discuss a possible septic drain line from the old jail with the intention of providing sewage for a few properties in downtown Homer.
Dumas and the other council members wish to see expanded development in the downtown area, but say a working sewage system is necessary.
Dumas gave the council an update, saying that according to supervisors of the Banks County Health Department, the sewer line would be considered a community sewer system, which would be subject to the direction of the Environmental Protection Division (EPD).
Dumas said that the city would have to propose the project to the EPD for approval, then contact the engineer to create the design of the system.
The septic tank line sits under more than one person’s property, which would be considered a community sewage system even though the system will have a septic tank.
Afterwards, council member Cliff Hill expressed a concern that stemmed from an accident that happened in Milton almost a decade before involving a Yale student who had returned home to visit family.
Josh Chang, 21, died in 2016 after his vehicle swerved off the road and hit a decorative planter on property belonging to the City of Milton. Because the city had a responsibility to remove obstructions on the right of way within 30 days after evaluation, the city must now pay for reparations of $35 million to Chang’s family seven years later, and that number will accrue if the City of Milton decides to appeal.
Hill’s concern for the City of Homer revolves around what Syfan has dubbed “monument mailboxes,” mailboxes made out of brick and mortar rather than the standard breakaway mailbox.
Breakaway mailboxes are designed to bend and fall when struck by a vehicle in order to further ensure the safety of drivers.
According to the research that Syfan has done, there is no federal mandate for breakaway mailboxes. Syfan also suggested possible solutions that could be considered in future discussions, such as grandfathering in citizens that already own brick and mortar mailboxes, but also mandating that they sign a release form to the city absolving them of liability in case of a motor vehicle accident. Syfan also said that he would need to do more research on the matter before it could be discussed in further detail.
The council also reviewed the statistics from the newly installed radar sign on Historic Homer Highway. The results revealed that the average speed of drivers in Homer is 40 miles per hour, which is five miles over the speed limit.
The council was pleased to hear the results, and believed that the sign could continue to help citizens drive safely through the town.
OTHER NEWS
•The city council and the town of Homer are preparing for events such as the Labor Day Festival, the Pumpkin Festival, and other events. If you would like more information concerning these events, contact the Downtown Development Authority at ddahomerga@gmail.com.
•Post 1 for each district is up for election this year. Certain qualifications apply. Contact (706) 677-3510 for more information.
•The council is currently discussing a historical record to determine which properties in the city may have lead piping in their homes. According to the Georgia Environmental Protection Agency, lead piping that was manufactured prior to 1990 must be taken into inventory and reported by each city by October 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.