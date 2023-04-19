The Homer City Council took action at its April meeting which could provide for steeper consequences for serious ordinance violations.
The council adopted a penalties ordinance that provides that a violation of city ordinances could lead to a penalty of up to a $1,000 fine or six months detention if the penalty is not otherwise set by state laws.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean that every offense will get charged $1,000,” City Attorney David Syfan said. “It just means that in appropriate cases that tend to be more serious, the judge could go up to that amount if the conduct or violation would call for that.”
Afterwards, the council heard from Kellie Jones, who spoke on behalf of the Homer Downtown Development Authority. Jones announced that the Downtown Development Authority will be sponsoring a farmers’ market in Homer City Park from May 20 through Sept. 16.
The farmers’ market will be held on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors must bring their own tent, and set up is free. Further questions about the event can be sent to ddahomerga@gmail.com.
The council also heard from city resident Virgina Erbele, who proposed that the name for Martin Manor Circle road be changed to Water Oak Lane due to delivery issues.
Erbele said that many of her packages were being delivered to Martin Drive, a different road in Homer, and wishes to clear up the confusion. She also said that the incident has occurred on at least 10 separate occasions.
Upon further investigation, the council found that the road was in the 911 registry, but was not listed in Google Maps.
Council Member Sandra Garrison motioned to approve the road change early in the discussion. With reluctance, the remainder of the council approved the name change, but voiced concern about whether the change would solve the problem.
The council also gave an update on the well on Evans Street and the round-a-bout that has been proposed by the Georgia Department of Transportation on Historic Homer Highway on the intersection of Evans Street and Highway 98.
Plans for the well have been approved, but the city must meet the wastewater permit requirements set by the Environment Protection Division Municipal Permitting Unit. As of now, the plans detail that the backwash water from the system will discharge into the entrance drive roadside ditch and will then run off approximately 250 feet in an unpopulated property owned by the city and will reach a tributary of the Hudson River. Once the city has met the permit requirements, the council plans to order the equipment needed to build the well.
The council also discussed the letter sent to residents that could be potentially affected by any future construction on the round-a-bout. The letter included a questionnaire that would help the Georgia Department of Transportation contact residents later with any concerns. There has yet to be any information sent out about a pre-acquisition meeting.
