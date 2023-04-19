The Homer City Council took action at its April meeting which could provide for steeper consequences for serious ordinance violations.

The council adopted a penalties ordinance that provides that a violation of city ordinances could lead to a penalty of up to a $1,000 fine or six months detention if the penalty is not otherwise set by state laws.

