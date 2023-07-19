The Homer City Council officially appointed Judy Harper as a new council member and Angie Bullock as a qualifying officer at its June meeting.
The council also discussed the codification of ordinances and amending zoning ordinances, while also hearing from Downtown Development Authority Treasurer Kellie Jones about the planning of upcoming events in the community.
The council began the meeting with a motion to approve the appointment of Judy Harper to the city council. All were in favor of Harper’s appointment, and she stood before the council while city attorney David Syfan swore her in. Harper will be serving out the term of the late Jerry Payne.
The council also motioned to approve Angie Bullock as a qualifying officer.
The council also discussed the codification of ordinances of the town. According to attorney Syfan, a proposed draft of the codification of ordinances of the town has been created by Municode, who the council hired as a contractor for the project.
Because of the volume of ordinances that needed to be codified, Municode has proposed a price of $25 per page, totalling to a close estimate of $10,000. The council has not decided whether they will contest the price or not, but have considered paying for the service through SPLOST funds.
Council members considered three zoning ordinances that will be discussed by the Planning and Zoning Committee at the end of the month. The ordinances could potentially be amended to allow home occupations in land residential districts and to allow any sized grocery store to operate inside the city. As of now, the ordinance allows for grocery stores with a limited space of 10,000 square feet. Removing that limitation would allow for larger companies and pharmacies to operate within city limits.
The council approved of the city joining the Rotary Club during the meeting. The Rotary Club is the only service organization in the county. Council member James Dumas motioned to approve their membership in order to promote community outreach and to better assist the educational community.
The council also heard from Downtown Development Authority Treasurer Kellie Jones about the upcoming events that the DDA is planning for the community. She announced the Labor Day celebration for the town, themed “One Leopard Nation.”
This year, the Labor Day festival will begin with a pep rally on Friday, Sept. 1. On Saturday, Sept. 2, there will be a parade at 10 a.m. The DDA has also chosen their Grand Marshall, but are in need of a convertible for the nominee to ride in.
The DDA is also planning on hosting the first annual Pumpkin Festival in Homer Town Park on Oct. 21. The festival does not have a set time as of right now, but it will begin with a children’s parade for ages zero to 12. They are allowed to decorate any human-powered or battery-powered bike, trike, or Power Wheels, as long as the vehicle of choice is pumpkin-themed. North Georgia Produce will help to provide the pumpkins.
The DDA also invited residents to shop at the local farmers market on the third Saturday of each month in Homer Town Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spots for vendors are first come first serve at zero cost.
The council ended the meeting with a discussion on the progress of the well on Evans Street and issues that were discussed at the Georgia Municipal Association Conference.
Council member Dumas gave an update on the well repairs on Evans Street, estimating that the construction could conclude by the end of the year. As of now, the council is waiting on equipment to arrive for construction to continue.
Council member Dumas also gave a report on his attendance at the Georgia Municipal Association Conference. At the conference, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division discussed the possibility that cities in Georgia would be responsible in replacing any lead piping that could still be present in water systems.
By October 2024, cities in Georgia are expected to have any remaining lead piping replaced with a safer equivalent. To fund such a potential project, the council discussed possible solutions in the form of grants, loans, and vouchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.