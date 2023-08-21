DAVID DUNSON

DAVID DUNSON

Homer city council member David Dunson died. He had been on the city council for nine years. Dunson, age 67, died Friday, August 18 at his residence.

Mayor Doug Cheek states, “David and I were in the Boy Scouts and band together. He was always giving back to the community as a member and president of the Banks County Jaycees. His whole career was about helping others. We were fortunate to have him on our city council in Homer.

