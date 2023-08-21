Homer city council member David Dunson died. He had been on the city council for nine years. Dunson, age 67, died Friday, August 18 at his residence.
Mayor Doug Cheek states, “David and I were in the Boy Scouts and band together. He was always giving back to the community as a member and president of the Banks County Jaycees. His whole career was about helping others. We were fortunate to have him on our city council in Homer.
Dunson was a member of Bethany Christian Church and Phi Delta Lodge #148. Mr. Dunson was retired from Banks County as a sheriff’s deputy and paramedic. He was also a retired volunteer fireman with the Homer Fire Department.
Mr. Dunson is survived by his wife, Jane Hooper Dunson of Homer; daughters, Angie Campbell (Stacey) of Lula, Kassie Suggs (Jeff) of Homer and Heather Chapman (Justin) of Alto; sister, Kathy Turpin (Steve) of Homer; sister-in-law, Margaret Ausburn (Willard) of Homer; and grandchildren, Leeroy Chapman and Charlotte Chapman.
