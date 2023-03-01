Long-time Banks County pastor and Homer City Councilman Jerry William Payne, 74, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Payne served on the Homer City Council since 2006 and has been Mayor Pro Tem since 2010.
Homer Mayor Doug Cheek stated, "Jerry Payne was a strong family man and friend. He was a dedicated Council Member, Mayor pro-tem for the Town of Homer. He also represented Homer as a board member of the Georgia Mountains Regional Development Commission. He believed in God, family and community service for which he served well. He is greatly missed and the memories will last forever."
Homer Councilman James Dumas stated, “Jerry Payne and I have worked together in many ways over the years in the schools, local government, and as pastors. Jerry Payne had a servant’s heart. He is a man of faith offering a prayer before each council meeting. He provided leadership and love for the Town of Homer. His death brings sadness, but he was a role model for loving service to others. I will miss his wisdom and friendship. The Lord would say, ‘Well done faithful servant!’”
Mr. Payne was the minister at Harmony Christian Church for 53 years, and he retired from DFACS as director,
Survivors include his wife, Donna Garrison Payne, Homer; daughter, Joy Edwards (Tim), Homer; son, John Payne (Lindsay), Maysville; brother, Ben Payne (Yvonne), Homer; grandchildren, Luke, Lauren Kate, Henry and Lillie Rose.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Harmony Christian Church with Dennis Free officiating. Interment was in the Bethany Christian Church Cemetery, Homer.
