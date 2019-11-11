Owners of the Chimney Oaks golf development have asked for a blanket variance for houses on lots that don’t meet the rear setback requirement of 15 feet.
The Homer City Council heard Nov. 5, that the variances might be needed for seven or eight lots, all on cul-de-sacs.
Mayor Doug Cheek said the request should go first to the city’s planning commission.
Council members talked about ways to accommodate the request but said developers should be more specific – naming the number of lots, for example – and they were reluctant to make exceptions without knowing the amount of exception for each lot.
Council member James Dumas suggested a change in the rear setback. He said the setback could be 10 feet, if the lot backs up to the golf course. Side setbacks are now 10 feet.
City clerk Carol Ayers told the council the one lot for which a drawing is available is about 2.5 feet from meeting the setback because of a porch.
The council also discussed a variance that would cover only porches.
Cheek said the developers probably do not know the size of all the houses because the lots have not been sold.
Dumas said if the variance was for a porch only, he would agree to a three-foot variance.
Council member Cliff Hill wondered if houses already built need the variance. He suggested they do.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard Cheek complain when told that the contractor for the well house is still waiting on paperwork from the engineering firm. The contract for the well house was approved in June for Griffin Brothers, Maysville, for $339,157. Construction on the well had not started Nov. 5. The new well is on about 25 acres of land on Evans St.
•did not discuss a pay raise for council members. Council member James Dumas said it is “always suicide” to talk about the subject. Ayers said council members get $35 per meeting and the mayor gets $50. Dumas suggested the council hold a public hearing on the subject.
•discussed a water rate study of areas nearby and of towns about the size of Homer. Ayers said the Georgia Rural Water Association could do such a study. Dumas said a study of that kind likely was done by the city’s engineers before a loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority was approved.
•heard a report from Dumas about a meeting he had with a representative of Waste Management, the city’s contractor for garbage pickup. Waste Management said in July, it was raising the city’s rate 18 cents to $12.43. Dumas said the Waste Management official suggested the city could raise its rate charged to garbage customers. The city charges customers $15 a month for the pickup. Dumas also said Waste Management would provide a dumpster for fall and/or spring cleanups where people could dump household waste.
•discussed ways to “let people know we’re doing things.” Council members said water meters and a water tank have been installed, the new well is approved for use and road paving has started.
