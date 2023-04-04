Homer is among the earliest to hold the world record for an Easter egg hunt. The town is listed in the 1985 Guinness Book of World Records where 80,000 eggs were distributed on the Garrison’s family property.

Even though it no longer holds the record, Homer has long celebrated its annual hunt as the world's largest.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.