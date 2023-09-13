The Homer Planning Commission will hold a public meeting on the application by Banks County Golf, LLC to amend the Planned Community Development (PCD) District for Chimney Oaks Subdivision to increase the number of allowed residences 367, being an additional 97 units above the current allowed 270.
The public meeting for the planning commission will be held at the Homer Town Hall, 943 Historic Homer Highway, Homer, at 6 p.m. on September 27.
