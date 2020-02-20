The Homer City Council will seek more information from Turnipseed Engineering about a sewer feasibility study. Turnipseed gave Homer a price of $24,500.
Mayor Doug Cheek said the feasibility study should include how “would we work with the county.”
Banks County government has asked the city about running collection lines in the city and sending the waste to be treated through the county.
Council member James Dumas, who did not attend the meeting, has said he would like to see a company do any study that is looking at the city’s viewpoint.
County schools, especially the high school, have indicated a need for sewer service. If the city joined the county, it would get revenue from the schools.
Council members indicated they are concerned about paying debt service on any sewer lines.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•was told officials from the Georgia Rural Water Association would attend the March 3 work session to outline proposals for water rate increases and other changes to the water system.
•approved bids for a brick wall at the volunteer fire department, paving of the parking lot at the fire department and at city hall and to put a heating and air conditioning system in the old Alliance Church building so the city can rent it. The city will spend about $138,400 on the various projects.
•passed a tree ordinance that would provide for cutting trees on public property. City attorney David Syfan said he saw no problem with the ordinance.
•heard a presentation to use QS1 software for online payment of bills. The city now uses a third party to handles its payment. The new version would “integrate” software. If no promotion is done for the bill-paying, 10 to 15 percent of customers would use the new service in the first year, Vincent Tuccillo, a company representative said. About 5 to 10 percent of customers would use it in additional years, he said.
•spent 45 minutes in a closed session to discuss pay raises for staff employees and to discuss litigation. No action was taken.
