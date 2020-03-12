The Homer City Council is likely to increase its water and garbage rates at its meeting March 10. The rate increases probably would take effect in April.
Council members Cliff Hill and James Dumas and mayor Doug Cheek talked about a rate increase from $14 to $16 for the base water rate. That would be for up to 3,000 gallons of water a month. After the base amount, charges would to $6 per thousand gallons used, an increase from $4.50 per thousand gallons used.
A representative from the Georgia Rural Water Association did not attend the work session as had been mentioned. Carol Ayers, city clerk, said she had tried to call the group before the meeting and would try again before the council’s meeting March 10.
Cheek said he is “concerned” with how the city will pay its indebtedness on the water system. The city has a loan from the Georgia Environmental Financial Authority that it must begin making payments on in July 2021.
The city does not have a replacement plan for water lines that leak or are just old. Cheeks and Dumas have said the increase would help pay for those expenses.
A well that has been approved by the state now has a well house and associated piping being built. Once it is completed, the city can begin pumping from a water supply it owns. That will allow the town to avoid paying Banks County for water – a monthly expense between $7,000 and $11,000.
Dumas said he is “concerned” about how the increases will affect low-income folks.
The garbage fee would increase from $15 per month to $17 per month. Waste Management, the city’s garbage contractor, increased its fee to $12.43 in July 2019, the first hike in five years.
Dumas said multiple times that Homer would remain below most area water and garbage bills, even with the increases.
SEWER
The council also discussed a joint project with the county to provide sewer service inside the city.
The county proposed a joint operation several months ago.
A feasibility study for the city would cost $24500 from Turnipseed Engineering, which does work for the city.
If the county treats sewage from the city, Dumas said, “will they treat it at some reasonable rate?”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•discussed a software package from Harris Local Government. Carol Ayers, Homer city clerk, said the advantage of the software package is that it would tie all the city’s software together, eliminating some duplication of information. “When one thing’s posted here, it’ll go over there,” she said. The council also has heard from QS1 about software. Its package would not put information in different place, Ayers said. The package from Harris would cost the city $70,000 or more plus $5,000 per year. Ayers said the city has about $74,000 in the 2010 SPLOST – special purpose local option sales tax – that could be used.
