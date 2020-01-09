Water users in Homer may see higher rates this spring, but they also are likely to get a chance to ask questions and make comments at a public hearing about the rates.
A lack of a quorum hindered the Homer City Council at its work session Tuesday, Jan. 7. Council members James Dumas and Cliff Hill attended the meeting.
Dumas suggested holding the public hearing in April, which will mark the fourth anniversary since the city has raised rates.
The two council members agreed the basic charge for water would increase to $16, up from $14, and usage of more than 3,000 gallons a month will cost $6 per thousand gallons, up from $4.50 per thousand gallons.
The council would have to approve a date for a public hearing and the increases at its Jan. 14 meeting before the changes would be made.
The two council members also agreed to recommend a garbage increase to $17 a month, up from the current $15. The city’s garbage contractor went up on its rates last summer to $12.43 per month, the first increase in five years.
Dumas said residents may register their views about the increases or ask questions at the public hearing. If residents attend, fine, he said. If they do not, that will be all right also.
The council members and city clerk Carol Ayers talked about establishing different standards for water rates and decided to stay with the current structure.
They talked about a base rate of up to 2,000 gallons a month; having a different rate from 2,001 to 5,000 gallons a month; and a third rate for more than 5,001 gallons a month.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•encouraged Joan Bryant who said she would like to re-start the women’s garden club. Ayers said the program was funded through the Downtown Development Association before when it was active. Bryant said she would like to see the group work on the downtown area, mentioning specifically veterans’ park, and the city’s entrances. Bryant said she would attend the DDA meeting Jan. 14.
•Dumas asked if Willard Ausburn could prepare a written list of employees and their skills. Dumas said the city is going to have to increase salaries and asked about current skills.
•roads to be worked on next for paving are McCoy Bridge, Greasy Creek and Hill St., Hill said. He said other roads that need work probably can be added to the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.