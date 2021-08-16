Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials said this week that comments made at a recent public meeting by an employee of the system were not accurate.
Natasha Kidwell, and FNP at NGMC, spoke at an Aug. 5 Jackson County Board of Education meeting where she claimed masks were not effective against the Covid virus and that the vaccine for Covid had made some people sicker with breakthrough cases.
But hospital officials said this week those statements are wrong.
“Like many of you, we read the last week’s article about the recent Jackson County Board of Education work session. We want to be clear that comments made about what our frontline healthcare workers are seeing in our hospitals were not accurate," the hospital said in a statement.
"The vast majority of available evidence indicates masks can help limit the spread of COVID-19, and the vaccine can dramatically reduce the likelihood that you would die or need to be hospitalized if you tested positive. Neither masks or vaccines are perfect, but they are the best weapons we have to limit the impact of COVID-19.
"Consistently, more than 80% of patients in our hospitals with COVID are unvaccinated. Our expert critical care and infectious disease physicians say vaccinated people who test positive and need hospital care are typically elderly and/or have a compromised immune system.
