Traffic in the Banks Crossing area and southern Banks County will be affected for the next year as one of the bridges over the Grove River on Hwy. 441 is being replaced.
Officials said this week that work will begin on replacing the southbound bridge over the Grove River, a bridge that is just north of the busy Banks Crossing area.
A crossover lane will be built first to channel southbound traffic onto a lone on the northbound bridge. That will mean that both south and north routes on Hwy. 441 will be restricted to one lane in the area.
Once the traffic re-routing has been done, the southbound bridge will be torn down and a new bridge built.
The project is slated to be completed in April 2022.
The project is one of several that could affect traffic in the area in the coming months.
Just north of the Hwy. 441 and I-85 interchange, the GDOT is working on I-85 and traffic is often restricted to just one lane, creating a backup at Banks Crossing.
Plans are also underway for some road realignments around the Tanger Outlet Mall, replacing the nearby I-85 bridge over Ridgeway Church Rd., and there are plans to replace other bridges in the area.
