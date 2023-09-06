The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission (GMRC) is assisting Banks County with the updates of its Comprehensive Plan, the state-required documents that helps shape and coordinate local work programs for the communities across the state.
The next meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Banks County Courthouse Annex, 150 Hudson Valley Drive, Homer.
“These planning processes are designed to ensure that major projects and policies for the community are developed with public input, ensuring a level of coordination between local and state level interests,” states Adam Hazell of the GMRC.
Hazell adds, “We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the future of Banks County and hope to see you at our public events.”
For any questions about the document or the process, contact Hazell at 738-538-2617 or ahazell@gmrc.ga.gov.
The county comprehensive plan is updated every 10 years after seeking input from interested citizens and county officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.