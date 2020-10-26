Officials will have to wait a little longer to find out if the SK Battery facilities in Commerce will be affected by an International Trade Commission decision.
According to a Reuters news report, the ITC delayed a planned decision on Oct. 26 until Dec. 10.
The ITC is reviewing a lawsuit by LG Chem, a rival EV battery-maker, that SK illegally stole trade secrets about manufacturing electric vehicle batteries.
An adverse ruling against SK could affect the company's plans to produce batteries at its $2.6 billion facilities in Commerce.
The move to delay a ruling could signal that the ITC wants to give the two companies more time to reach a settlement. Some industry observers believe LG will settle with SK if SK pays a large sum to use the technology it allegedly stole.
In a statement following the delay, LG Chem said it was still "confident" the ITC will rule in its favor.
"Today's delay notwithstanding, we remain extremely confident that the commission will hold SK Innovation responsible for their threat and issue appropriate remedies to make LG Chem whole," the company's lawyer said.
The delay is the second time the ITC has postponed ruling on the case. The commission was slated to rule on Oct. 6 but delayed to Oct. 26.
The December date put the ruling past the Nov. 3 elections, a move that could untangle the issue from its political overtones. A number of local and state political leaders have been lobbying the ITC for a ruling that lets SK continue with its operations, arguing that the 2,600 jobs being created by the firm outweigh the allegations of intellectual theft.
In addition to the trade secrets issue, LG Chem also alleges that SK destroyed evidence of its misdeeds by erasing emails after the ITC judge ordered a forensic inspection of SK's computer system.
The ITC has earlier signaled it would side with LG Chem in the suit. That position got a boost last month when the ITC's Office of Unfair Import Investigations submitted a report to the judge backing LG Chem's position.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR COMMERCE
What all this means for Commerce and Jackson County is still unclear, but industry officials believe a ruling against SK could disrupt its plans to produce EV batteries in Commerce.
LG Chem is asking the ITC to sanction SK by not allowing it to import key machinery it would need to manufacture the batteries.
SK batteries are slated to be use in a new SUV by Volkswagen being built in Chattanooga, Tenn. and by Ford in EV F-150 trucks.
