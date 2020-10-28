Heavy rain and high winds from tropical storm Zeta are expected across Jackson and Banks County Wednesday and into Thursday.
Local first responders are watching for possible flooding and downed trees from the impact of the storm.
Both Georgia Power and Jackson EMC workers are also standing by to respond to storm damage. Banks County EMA was reporting around 500 customers were out of power in the Homer area around midday Wednesday.
"Current forecasts indicate portions of Jackson EMC’s service area will be affected by heavy rain and strong winds from Zeta, which is expected to be a tropical storm when it reaches our service area early Thursday morning," the EMC said in a news release Wednesday. "Zeta is expected to have maximum sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, which could bring down trees on power lines."
Georgia Power said it is also following the storm's impact.
"Due to already saturated soil and possible high winds, Zeta is likely to bring down trees that could cause outages," the company said in a news release. "Customers are encouraged to use this time to prepare and keep safety in mind when threatened with possible dangerous conditions and storm damage."
