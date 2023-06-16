The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $122,675 in grants during its recent meeting, including $77,675 to organizations serving Banks County and surrounding counties.
These organizations include the following:
•$15,000 to Camp Koinonia, Homer, to provide 36 underprivileged third through sixth grade Banks County students referred by Family Connection and DFACS with a five-day camping experience that uses positive learning experiences to establish strong character, leadership and team-building skills, and build personal relationships.
•$15,000 to Camp Kudzu, to support 18-20 children, teens and their families in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC to attend a variety of camp activities for children and teens with diabetes.
•$15,000 to Camp Twin Lakes, a not-for-profit organization that offers year-round recreational, therapeutic and educational programming for children facing serious illnesses and other challenges, to help children in Jackson EMC’s 10-county service area attend its state-of-the-art, fully-accessible camp.
•$11,675 to Connections for Special Parents (CSP) of Northeast Georgia, for its Summer Connections Program, which provides a camping experience for teens and young adults who have social, emotional, or developmental disabilities in Banks, Franklin and Madison counties.
•$10,000 to Camp Amplify, Winder, to provide 15 children ages eight to 12 from underserved communities with a week-long camping experience to develop character, leadership and teambuilding skills through a high adventure, overnight camp.
•$6,000 to Families of Children Under Stress (FOCUS), a nonprofit agency serving children, teens and adults with developmental disabilities and their families, to help provide 18 children the opportunity to build social skills, self-respect, character and community living skills at Camp Hollywood in Lawrenceville.
•$5,000 to Foster Siblings Reunited, to enable children in the 10 counties Jackson EMC serves to attend Camp to Belong summer camp, which reunites siblings living separately in foster care or other out-of-home care to strengthen relationships, increase self-esteem, create healthier attitudes and childhood memories.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 209,122 participating cooperative Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 209,979 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,837 grants to organizations and 421 grants to individuals, putting more than $19.2 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at any local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
