Jackson EMC recently recognized a number of area homebuilders for its "Right Choice" new home program.
Right Choice homes are built exclusively in Jackson EMC’s service area. To earn the Right Choice designation, homebuilders must meet higher standards for energy-efficient new homes.
“Homebuyers want a new home that’s energy efficient and comfortable,” said Christy Queen, Jackson EMC’s director of residential marketing. “What makes Right Choice new homes unique is that they’re built from the ground up by industry experts with exceptional construction standards focused on energy efficiency. Jackson EMC works closely with participating Right Choice homebuilders from the design phase, home testing and to the completion of construction.”
Each year, Jackson EMC recognizes homebuilders with best-in-class awards and several Community Spotlight awards in each of four categories based on the number of Right Choice homes completed in a year.
The Builder of the Year award recognizes the effort and excellence of a company and its team. The Leadership Award recognizes a builder’s or superintendent’s individual efforts. The Community Spotlight Award honors Right Choice builders whose dedication to energy efficient construction has had a tremendous impact on the Jackson EMC community.
The diamond class category includes companies that have built more than 50 Right Choice homes during the year. Platinum class awards honor companies that build 10-49 homes Right Choice homes during the year. Gold class awards recognize builders who built fewer than 10 Right Choice homes during the year.
This year, a new category, multi-family class, was added to honor builders who have built apartment projects of any size using Right Choice’s energy-efficiency standards.
The following were among the winners:
- Builder of the Year: Century Communities (Barrow, Jackson and Banks counties), diamond class; EMC Homes (Jackson County), platinum class; O’Dwyer Properties (Gwinnett County), gold class; and TBG Residential (Barrow County), multi-family class.
- Leadership Awards: Ricky Underwood, Clayton Properties, Inc., DBA Chafin Builders (Jackson, Hall and Gwinnett counties), diamond class; Andy Gaddis, Paran Homes (Jackson and Gwinnett counties), platinum class; Stephen Goodman, Beltan Properties (Gwinnett County), gold class; and Myron Sterling, Brand/Oxford Properties (Gwinnett County), multi-family class.
- Community Spotlight Awards: Adams Homes AEC (Jackson County); Banks Crossing Partners 1 (Banks County); Brand Properties (Gwinnett County); Century Communities (Barrow, Banks and Jackson counties); Clayton Properties Group, Inc. DBA Chafin Builders (Jackson, Gwinnett and Hall counties); Creekside Homebuilders Group (Jackson County); EMC Homes (Jackson County); MB Endeavors (Jackson and Hall counties); Paran Homes (Jackson and Gwinnett counties); Piedmont Residential (Hall County); Pulte Group (Hall County); Smith Douglas Homes (Barrow County); Sterling Residential (Jackson County); and Worthing Southeast Builders (Gwinnett County).
