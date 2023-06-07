Jaemor Farms has announced the closure of their Banks Crossing location as of July 1 in order to offer new services at their long-standing Alto location.
“Over the past 10 years, our market in Banks Crossing has been very successful in creating a quality deli menu and driving both individual and corporate orders,” said Drew Echols, general manager at Jaemor Farms. “In order to help facilitate that growth, they needed more kitchen space. We believe moving this effort to our Alto location provides that space as well as additional reach across north Georgia.”
On July 1, staff from the Banks Crossing location will relocate to Jaemor Farms’ primary location in Alto. The existing barn space is being renamed to “The Eatery at Jaemor Farms” and will provide fresh sandwiches, salads and meal offerings year-round.
“While we are sad to close our market in Banks Crossing, this opportunity will allow us to provide additional food service to a variety of new communities,” said Carli Echols Jones, agritourism and marketing manager at Jaemor Farms. “In addition, by moving our team back to our base location in Alto, we’re going to offer new and exciting opportunities for fresh produce at pop-up markets across north Georgia.”
According to Jaemor Farms staff, pop-up locations are currently in discussion across north Georgia ranging from Banks Crossing, Alpharetta, Duluth and Gainesville. Information regarding localized pop-up markets will be published on Jaemor’s website as well as their social media platforms.
Jaemor Farms is a family owned and operated business that has been producing produce for more than 100 years.
