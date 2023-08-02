The former Jaemor site at Banks Crossing will be converted into a convenience store that also offers gas sales.

The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a request at its June meeting from Stanton Porter that .92-acres located at 40081 Highway 441 be conditionally used as a convenience food and retail business with retail gas sales.

