The former Jaemor site at Banks Crossing will be converted into a convenience store that also offers gas sales.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a request at its June meeting from Stanton Porter that .92-acres located at 40081 Highway 441 be conditionally used as a convenience food and retail business with retail gas sales.
Stanton Porter presented the request on behalf of the applicant.
He said plans are to remove part of the building, a 30x32 section, redo the exterior of the building and place 29 parking spaces, including five dual-sided fuel pumps.
“It will be a modern-looking convenience store,” Porter said. “It is a great use of an existing building.”
In other planning business, the BOC also recommended approval of a request from Eli Sanders that the property located on Highway 63 at the intersection of Highway 184 Sunshine Church be conditionally used as a poultry operation with reduced setbacks.
No one spoke in opposition to the request.
In other business, the BOC:
•tabled two appointments to the planning and zoning appeals board. Both terms end on July 31, 2026. This will be on the agenda at the Aug. 22 meeting.
•tabled one appointment to the recreation board. This will be on the agenda at the Aug. 22 meeting.
•approved the lighting services agreement with Georgia Power for replacing lighting at the Annex Building.
•approved a Cyber Security Monitoring and Protection agreement with Neatoware for the E911 department. The cost will be $36,348 for the yearly contract.
•heard from fire chief Steve Nichols that the county has been awarded a FEMA grant for a mini-pumper rescue truck at a cost of $381,000. The county will be responsible for providing matching funds of $35,421.
•awarded the Hudson River Gravity Sewer main project to Wilcorp Inc. for $10.8 million.
