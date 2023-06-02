The unemployment rate for the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, which includes Banks County, was down seven-tenths to 2.2 percent over the month. The rate was 2.1 percent one year ago.
The labor force was down 2,197 over the month and up 2,508 over the year, to 243,606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.