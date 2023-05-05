The jobless rate for the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, which includes Banks County, increased slightly in March.
The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 2.9 percent over the month, the rate was 2.6 percent one year ago.
The labor force was up 1,239 over the month and up 3,573 over the year, to 245,772, an all-time high.
The number of employed was up 1,129 over the month and up 2,832 over the year, to 238,746, an all-time high.
"This past week, our agency reached an important milestone – 100 days in office," said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. "Although we continue enjoying record-low unemployment numbers and jobs at an all-time high, our team is laser-focused on meeting future demands. It's not a matter of if claims will increase, but when. The agency's new efficiency measures and progress toward modernization will ensure we are ready and well-positioned to help Georgians when they need it most."
