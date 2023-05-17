The JROTC program will not be at Banks County High School due to low student enrollment.

At the Banks County Board of Education meeting Thursday evening, a discussion was held on the dissolution of the JROTC program at the high school due to low recruitment numbers. The program requires that recruitment numbers must meet or exceed at least 10 percent of the school’s population. The program also lacks a lead instructor, who must meet certain requirements through the U.S. Army.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.