The JROTC program will not be at Banks County High School due to low student enrollment.
At the Banks County Board of Education meeting Thursday evening, a discussion was held on the dissolution of the JROTC program at the high school due to low recruitment numbers. The program requires that recruitment numbers must meet or exceed at least 10 percent of the school’s population. The program also lacks a lead instructor, who must meet certain requirements through the U.S. Army.
School leaders reported that attempts to recruit both an instructor and a higher number of students have been unsuccessful.
The BOE plans to work with the Empower College and Career Center in Jackson County to ensure that the seniors currently in the program can finish their pathways program.
In other business at the meeting Thursday, there was discussion on the retirement of faculty members and the vacancies that will be left to fill. Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins also voiced concern over the increase in turnover since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the retirees have opted to have their receptions at their respective schools. However, the board will be holding a reception for Susie Osborn, who has dedicated 38 years to the Banks County School System. She will retire on May 31, and a celebration will be held on the same day at the Banks County Board of Education Building at 2 p.m.
●a reminder was given for seniors to pay their remaining lunch balances before graduation on May 26.
●it was announced that kindergarten graduation will take place on May 25. The first pod will begin at 8:30 a.m. The second pod will begin at 10:30 a.m.
●it was announced that the Banks County High School football team will be having an intersquad scrimmage on May 19. The event also includes a powder puff game. Activities will begin at 6 p.m. and admission is $5.
