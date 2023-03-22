Leaders in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit do not support an effort by the Banks County Board of Commissioners to move out of the three-county circuit.
The BOC asked its state legislators, Rep. Chris Erwin and Sen. Bo Hatchett, to introduce legislation to make this happen. A Senate bill by Hatchett was approved but has not been approved by the House of Representatives. An earlier related bill by Rep. Erwin did not pass.
In the committee hearing on Rep. Erwin’s proposed legislation, Piedmont Superior Court Judges Joe Booth and Currie Mingledorff spoke in opposition to the move. Other Piedmont Judicial Circuit leaders attending in opposition to the move included district attorney Brad Smith, assistant district attorney Andy Crawford and the court administrator.
Banks County was represented by clerk of courts Tim Harper and Sheriff Carlton Speed but they did not speak at the hearing.
Judge Joe Booth said, “We oppose this bill. We are unanimously opposed to it, as is our chief public offender, chief juvenile judge, court reporter. We do not think this is a good idea…. There has been a whisper campaign about us not being up there (in Banks County). Why don’t we have a judge parked up here all the time? It is 10 percent of our work in Banks County; 90 percent of our work is in Barrow and Jackson. It is not practical for us to park a secretary and judge up there and wait for someone to walk in the door.”
Judge Booth added, “One of us is up there at least three days of the week. Every time, we take an assistant and a law clerk. It’s not responsible to park someone up there just for image and that is what is in the craw of these commissioners. We are there more than adequately to meet the needs of Banks County."
Judge Mingledorff said, “Every one of the four judges have a regular rotating docket. Someone is up there several times a week. It’s not like we don’t schedule a calendar up there. I’m grateful to the citizens of Banks County for having elected me four times to serve as a Superior Court judge there.”
Rep. Erwin said he introduced the original bill after being approached by the BOC.
“This is what I felt best for the constituents I serve,” he said. “This is a recommendation that came from a resolution from the Banks County commission.
Banks County is not a fast-growing community. Banks County is a slow growing community of less than 20,000. They have been well-received by the by the people in the Mountain district as they border them as well as share some services. The stakeholders and my constituents have come to me and they feel this is a proper placement for them instead of the Piedmont circuit.”
When questioned by one of the committee members on why the move is needed, Rep. Erwin replied, “The judges in the Mountain district live closer to Banks than the judges in the Piedmont district. It was a better fit is what the community felt like which is why the commissioners gave me the recommendation.”
The bill now being considered that Sen. Hatchett introduced would remove Banks County from the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and put it in the Mountain Judicial Circuit. The bill made it out of the Senate last week and is in the House Judiciary Committee.
At its monthly meeting last week, the Banks BOC unanimously approved a letter in support of the bill. The BOC has been in favor of moving out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for four years.
Judge Booth said, “We value Banks County being a long, time-honored member of Piedmont circuit and we don’t want to see them go anywhere.”
