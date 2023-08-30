There has recently been a surge in development in Banks County along Hwy. 441 between the Grove River and Habersham County line.
A medical center, veterinary office, retail store and automotive business have opened along the route.
“I feel like the growth in that area is due to the price of land south of the Grove bridge,” stated Charles Turk, chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners. “Land at I-85 and Hwy. 441 is about a million to million and a half per acre.”
While there aren’t any new commmercial plans in the works currently along the route, Turk said he believes this area will continue to grow in the future.
“I feel as if smaller business owners will continue to hunt out the lower priced property north of I-85 as long as it is compatible with the area,” he said.
As for the businesses already open or being built, they are:
•a Medlink (primary care physician, imaging center).
•Banks County Vet Clinic
•Chelsea’s Classic Cars
•Dollar General (behind Mama Dot’s)
