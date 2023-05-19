Details on approval of the state budget were among the comments given by Rep. Chris Erwin at the legislative breakfast held Thursday morning by the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB.
"It takes a lot of us working as a team to get a bill passed and a budget passed," Rep. Erwin said.
He said that HB 18, the amended budget, passed at 11:45 p.m. on the last day of the session, and it includes a $6 billion surplus. Erwin said $1 billion of this went to taxpayers as a state refund, with individuals getting $250 and those filing jointly getting $500. Another $1 billion will go back to property owners.
"The budget is a very serious process," Erwin said. "We've been very conservative with our budget."
Erwin said 182 local bills passed during the recent legislative session, with 16,011 bills written and considered.
Erwin serves on the education, insurance, state planning and coordination and state affairs committees.
