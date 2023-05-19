GIVES LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

Rep. Chris Erwin gave a legislative update at the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB breakfast on Thursday.

 Photo by Angela Gary

Details on approval of the state budget were among the comments given by Rep. Chris Erwin at the legislative breakfast held Thursday morning by the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB.

"It takes a lot of us working as a team to get a bill passed and a budget passed," Rep. Erwin said.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.