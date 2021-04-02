LifeSouth plans a blood drive in the Maysville community on Saturday, April 17.
The drive will be held at Maysville Baptist Church, located at 8875 Hwy. 82 Spur between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All blood donors will receive a recognition item and a free COVID-19 antibody screening.
"Just a little of your time can save up to three lives in local hospitals," organizers said. "Blood transfusions are needed for trauma patients, cancer patients, transplant recipients, surgical patients and patients with blood diseases. These patients are counting on you to ensure blood is there when they need it. Give local, save local. Please give blood."
To maintain social distancing, all donors will be spaced apart while waiting and donating blood. Donor temperature will be checked at the door prior to entering the blood drive.
Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.
For more information on donating blood or to schedule an appointment to donate, call toll-free 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.
