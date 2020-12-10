With all eyes on Georgia's two runoff races for the U.S. Senate, incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler is expected to hold a campaign event Friday, Dec. 11 at Banks Crossing.
Loeffler is slated to be at Jaemor Farms store at Banks Crossing from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Loeffler faces Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Jan 5 runoff election.
Appearing with Loeffler are Georgia Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black, 9th District Congressman-elect Andrew Clyde and controversial Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Loeffler's appearance comes amid the ongoing turmoil over the U.S. presidential contest, a race that President Donald Trump lost, but has not conceded and claims, without evidence, that the election was "rigged" against him.
Loeffler has echoed that idea and this week, encouraged a lawsuit against Georgia filed by the Texas attorney general that seeks to have Georgia's balloting, which narrowly went to Democrat Joe Biden, overturned in favor of Trump.
