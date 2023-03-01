This week, Lt. Governor Burt Jones' Statewide Field Representatives will be hosting mobile office hours for constituents in the local community.
Constituent mobile office hours will be held at the Banks County Public Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. Luke Hetland, North Georgia Field Director, will be available.
