Citizens lashed out at Lula Mayor Joe Thomas at last week's city council meeting. Thomas has been accused of shutting down the public during the citizen comments. His latest rules say citizens have two minutes to speak, and they are only allowed to talk about items on the agenda for the meeting.
Before the council meeting, Thomas’s wife, Patti, handed a flyer with the new meetings regulations, and the room lit up when citizen comments began, and some council members were disturbed as well.
While Lula resident, Joseph Johnson, said that the mayor and councilman, Gene Bramlett, are trying silence all citizens, especially the people who signed a recalled to have the duo removed. Johnson pointed out that he has filed five formal ethics complaints. He noted that he doesn’t get email responses as well.
He asked, “Did you not swear on an oath to the Constitution?”
During Johnson’s comments Mayor Thomas warned him to stick to the agenda, and yelled, “We’re done,” during Johnson’s comments. “Your time is up!”
At that time, a Hall County off-duty deputy got involved and ushered Johnson from the podium.
“Leave if you’d like; if you are going to stay you need to be cordial,” the deputy stated.
Many citizens walked out in protest.
Former councilman Mordecai Wilson said he was ashamed at the way Thomas is treating the public at the meetings.
“I am extremely disturbed and disappointed that you don’t allow anyone to talk about concerns that are not on your agenda,” said Wilson, who served on the council for several years. “I am surprised; I am hurt, and I’m insulted."
He vowed he would not quit coming to the meetings.
Lula resident, Robert Grizzle, said the citizens are not going to give in to this.
“You’re not going to silence those who love the community," he said. "The fight for truth and justice it not over; it has just begun.”
Amanda Browning, who publicized the recall, addressed the council. She said since the recall effort, she was not receiving her mail in a timely matter. Mayor Thomas works for the Postal Service. She said she had sent several letters to test the service, and she hasn’t received several and two were marked “undeliverable.” She said she was not the only one who has been targeted in this manner.
When the meeting ended, the council members had a chance to address those in attendance. Councilman Garnett Smith and Tony Cornett agreed the public should be allowed to speak. Smith addressed the mayor and citizens: “I leave here with shame and disgrace. The mayor has a chokehold on citizen comments.”
The council discussed and vote on several matters including:
•approved a hiring incentive. The employee who recruits a new employee will be given $600 and when the new employee stays six months that person will receive $500.
•voted to resurface the tennis courts at an amount of $9,750.
•voted to redo the Wellness Park sign at a cost of $2827.
•approved a request from Misty Jackson to use the ball field for a private event.
•approved $10,000 for sod at the cemetery.
•approved the purchase of three defibrillators at a cost of $4,800.
•tabled changes to the International Building Code.
