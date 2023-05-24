Citizens lashed out at Lula Mayor Joe Thomas at last week's city council meeting. Thomas has been accused of shutting down the public during the citizen comments. His latest rules say citizens have two minutes to speak, and they are only allowed to talk about items on the agenda for the meeting.

Before the council meeting, Thomas’s wife, Patti, handed a flyer with the new meetings regulations, and the room lit up when citizen comments began, and some council members were disturbed as well.

