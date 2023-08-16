BY SHERRY LEWIS
The Lula City Council voted to initiate the removal of Councilman Gene Bramlett after spending more than an hour in closed session on Monday.
The three-person council, Tony Cornett, Garnett Smith, and Denise Shockley, also unanimously vote to start an investigation of Bramlett.
Bramlett has been under fire many times since taking office after his ousted long time councilman Mordecai Wilson two years ago.
The latest allegation happened after information was leaked following an executive session when the council discussed hiring a new assistant city manager.
Once the council discussed the matter City Attorney Joey Homans, they voted to hire Ab Hayes, an attorney for the Gainesville firm, Hulsey, Oliver, and Mahar, to investigate this matter.
In other business the council:
•held a public hearing to consider a 5-year plan for water and sewer rates.
•noted that the Belton Bridge water line bid would open on September 5.
•said that the improvements to the Oconee Well will move forward.
•discussed improvements to the Wellness Parks. The wi-fi project is underway.
•said the bid development is underway to replace the culvert on Chattahoochee and Carter Streets,
•discussed a possible Neighborhood Watch program; the city had one in the past, and the council hopes to meet with Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed and Hall County Sheriff Joe Couch to discuss revitalizing the program.
•discussed the proposed rezoning of 23 acres located along Highway 365 and Belton Bridge Road. The Hall County property is currently zone Highway Business, but a request has been made to change it to Heavy Industrial.
There will be a public hearing on Monday, August 21, but the request should be tabled.
•reported that the Lula Ladies will meet on Wednesday, August 23 for lunch at noon and dinner at 6:30
•advised citizens that the Historical Society Lula Belton will meeting on Monday, August 28 at 7 p.m. at the DEPOT. Everyone is invited to attend.
•noted that the Lula Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, September 30. Information is available “@lulafall festival.”
