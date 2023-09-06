The Lula Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Rafe Banks Park/Lula Ballpark at 5831 Athens Street, Lula, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will will include artisans and crafters, food, children's activities and live entertainment and music.
