Lula leaders continue to disagree on the proposed building regulations.
Councilman Tony Cornett is asking for changes to be made after the document has already been approved by the committee, which includes Mayor Joe Thomas and Councilman Gene Bramlett.
Cornett insisted the council go through the document during the work session on Monday night. He had earlier given the council his proposed changes and the document was sent back to the committee. The document given to the council on Monday did not include his changes, so he spelled them out again.
Cornett addressed Thomas, “What you are proposing is overstepping your bounds.” Cornett said the proposed document says residents will need a permit to build a wood shed and a dog house.
“If you fail to get a permit for a 2X2 structure, you will be fined $500 or more,” Cornett explained. “I can’t vote for that.”
He also addressed the proposed cost for inspections on a building permit. Each segment of the inspection process would cost $500. If a resident violates any part of building permit, they would be fined $500 for each violation.
Cornett proposed the permitting process be lowered from $500 to $250 across the board.
“The $500 cost is excessive and could be financially detrimental.” he said and pointed out, “the mean income of a Lula resident is $25,025 annually.”
Councilman Garnett Smith agreed for the price decrease. “I agree with $250 across the board; if we vote as it is, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”
Then, Cornett asked Thomas and Bramlett if they would approve his changes if he rewrote the regulations with these changes.
Thomas replied, “I don’t know I’ll have to see them in writing.”
Cornett told Thomas he had verbally addressed every change he planned to make, but Thomas would not commit to agree to the changes.
Cornett said he would have the new document ready by Friday.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council discussed
•a water system bid document for Chattahoochee tank cleaning and painting.
•a new SCADA system which will be considered as a capital improvement.
•a proposed intergovernmental agreement with Hall County. The Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax T-SPLOST would possibly allow the city to make $1.9 million dollars over five years. The item must be approved by Hall County and surrounding cities then it must be approved by constitutes in the November election.
•a possible human resources committee to consider hiring incentives and employee leave.
•a proposed change in work session and council meeting times.
•obtaining a volunteer chaplin.
•stormwater repairs at Chattahoochee to Carter Street. The design engineer and survey cost should not exceed $53,000.
•a proposed variance at 5561 Shockley Road. A public hearing is set for April 17 at 7 p.m.
•a proposed variance at 6203 Carter Street. Applicant requests a reduced minimum heated square feet from 1,400 to 1,000 for a total of 19 units. The property is zoned R-3. Public hearing will be held in May.
•a proposed annexation and rezoning at 6538 County Line Road. The 4.57 parcel is currently in Hall County. It would be rezoned from agricultural to residential.
•the Lula Belton Historical Society meeting will be held Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Depot.
•the city is now accepting applications for booth space for the Railroad Days on May 5-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.