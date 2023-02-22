Lula leaders continue to open their meetings with a word of prayer. This issue was challenged last week when a resident asked Mayor Joe Thomas if he could open the meeting with a non-Christian prayer for invocation, and Thomas denied his request.
Resident Joseph Johnson, who made the request, said that he has filed a complaint for religious discrimination against the city and asked that prayer be eliminated from the meetings. He also noted that he has been in contact with the ACLU and the Freedom from Religion Foundation.
Mayor Thomas and the council had plenty of support from residents at Monday's meeting. Person after person stood up to proclaim their Christian values and support the council in their decision to pray. Others reminded attendees that this country was founded on Christian values.
Resident, Roy Hall, noted that the Judeo-Christian values are under attack and warned against, “taking God out of the picture.”
Darren Womack challenged leaders to rise to the occasion. “Don’t buckle to the opposition; our greatest need is Jesus Christ," he said.
