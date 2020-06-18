Lula city manager Dennis Bergin warned that the fiscal year of 2021 would be tight and the city’s proposed budget reflects that.
The Lula City Council approved a tentative $1.116 million general-fund budget on June 15, which would mark a 6.2 percent reduction over the city’s 2019-20 budget due to a decline in revenues. The city’s water and sewer budget would drop as well, decreasing from $811,297 to $805,387.
The city will hold a June 22 public hearing at 6 p.m. over the proposed budget, with a final vote coming June 29.
“The one thing I’d like everyone to consider, that they understand this (is), this is a tight year,” Bergin said. “Actually, in January, when we were starting to put together some preliminary numbers before COVID-19 raised its head and made life a little bitter different for everybody to understand, I think we identified over about $200,000 in cuts in some places.”
But Bergin also pointed to budget expenses “that we weren’t able to change."
"We've also seen a decline in revenue, so those two don't go together very well, so this has been a difficult process," he said.
He said the city would likely need to revisit the budget quarterly to see if adjustments are needed.
“If it gets better, good for us,” Bergin said. “However, if it gets worse, we need to be good stewards as well to look at that and make adjustments as we go through.”
In other business, the council:
•denied a variance request from Robert Coleman to reduce the required density in a multi-family residential zoning from four units per acre to four units per 0.77 acres for a lot on Chattahoochie St. City staff and the planning commission had both recommended denial before the matter went before the council.
•heard that the city will end the fiscal year with positive balances in its general fund and its water and sewer fund. Bergin, however, said the city “should be a little concerned” over whether water and sewer revenue can continue to support operational costs. He noted that tap fees are "isolated" for capital projects.
•heard that the city’s local option sales tax revenue dropped 6.8 percent and special local option sales tax revenue dropped 7.1 percent last month due to the economic fall out from the COVID-19 outbreak. But Bergin said Lula fared better than other municipalities in the region which saw greater dips.
•discussed the city’s moratorium on utility cutoffs, which will expire on June 30. Bergin said the city has been flexible with customers in working out payments during the COVID-19 crisis. Less than five percent of the city’s customers had difficulties making payments.
•heard from Bergin that some of the city’s facilities, after having been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, could begin to re-open over the next couple of weeks, “but the world is going to be different,” he added. No schedule for re-openings has been announced yet.
