The Lula City Council voted Monday night to reopen the application process for the newly- created position of assistant city manager. The salary and benefit package will range from $65,000 to $86,000.

After narrowing the list to two candidates, the move was made after a closed session at the council meeting. The position requires a bachelor’s degree in City, Urban, and Regional Planning or a related field or three to four years of related experience.

