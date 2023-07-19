The Lula City Council voted Monday night to reopen the application process for the newly- created position of assistant city manager. The salary and benefit package will range from $65,000 to $86,000.
After narrowing the list to two candidates, the move was made after a closed session at the council meeting. The position requires a bachelor’s degree in City, Urban, and Regional Planning or a related field or three to four years of related experience.
In other business, the council approved the International Building Code regulations after months of negotiations by the council.
The council approved the draft that was written on June 12 which included several recommendations from City Councilmember Tony Cornett.
In other business at the meeting on Monday, the council discussed:
•considering the present costs of water and sewer services in the coming months. There will be a time for citizen comments during a work session on Monday, August 14.
•discussed a bid development which is underway for the Belton Bridge Water Line Engineering.
•discussed a bid development which is underway for the culver replacement at Chattahoochee and Carter Street.
•discussed the 365/Belton Bridge Road zoning request to change 23 acres from Highway Business to M-II Heavy Industrial. The Lula Planning Commission will hear the request on August 1 and the council will discuss the matter on August 21.
•heard that the Lula Ladies will meet on Wednesday, July 26. Lunch will be served at noon and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
•heard that the Lula/Belton Historical Society will meet on Monday, July 24, at the Depot at 7 p.m.
