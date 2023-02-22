The Lula Council met on Monday and encouraged citizens to let their voices be heard at an upcoming open house on the proposed Inland Port. The new facility is expected to greatly affect the city, leaders stated.
It has been discussed for several years, and federal and state dollars have poured in to make it a reality. The open meeting on the proposed port will be held on Wednesday, March 1.
According to the Georgia Port Authority, “the planned 104-acre Northeast Georgia Inland Port will provide a direct link to the Port of Savannah via Norfolk Southern.” While it states the cargo will be moved by rail, Lula leaders discussed the major impact it will have on the city.
“It is estimated that 400 additional tractor trailers will be on Hwy. 51, Hwy. 52, and Hwy. 129 seven days a week, according to City Manager Dennis Bergin. “It could be a great opportunity if we go ahead and deal with the issues, if not the future could be a nightmare.”
The council agreed that groups of citizens need to let their voices be heard. Otherwise, the citizens will have to deal with the traffic, impassible railroad crossing and the costs to resurface roads that have been mangled by the massive number of trucks coming through the city.
In other business at the meeting, the city council:
•approved $2,159 to be paid annually for the council to have cell phones.
•approved water tap fees for new customers. Currently, water tap fees are $850 for a new residence; the amount would increase to $1,500.
•discussed the purchase of speed bumps. This item was returned to the street committee for a recommendation.
•discussed locating a wi-fi security camera at the wellness park and approved an amount not to exceed $11,000.
•discussed the Carter Alley demolition. Bidders are welcomed to an onsite inspection on February 27 and 28 from noon to 5 p.m. Bids will open on March 9.
•noted that the Lula Ladies will meet on Wednesday, February 22, at noon and 6 p.m. for a meal.
•noted that the Lula Belton Historical Society would meet on Monday, February 27, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.