Lula leaders are moving forward on the “Lula Renaissance” project which has been formally known as Carter Alley. In the March meeting, the council awarded a bid to demolish the dilapidated homes at a cost of $109,210.
The council also agreed to spend up to $30,000 to hire a design architect to help with conceptional opportunities for redevelopment.
“We are opening the prospect to add some needed improvements and potential to plant the seed for redevelopment by attracting more private redevelopment dollars by planting the seed for potential improvements,” according to City Manager Dennis Bergin.
Bergin said the city plans to take some corrective measures to infrastructure and expand the opportunity to add much needed parking for existing business and the potential for retail and residential space.
“The effort today is to enhance downtown and give the community more reasons to make the historic downtown a destination with better access both parking and walking," he said.
Bergin noted that there is a potential for public comment and council input as the matters mature.
Bergin pointed to the addition of Veteran’s Park.
“It is a continuation and extension of the street scape improvements that generated private investment on Main Street. We want to ensure that we keep and enhance the character of historic downtown, adding to that the renovation of the Lula DEPOT Community Center," he said.
In other business the city council:
•discussed repairing or replacing a dump truck.
•noted that stormwater infrastructure issues on Main St, from the railroad right of way to Chattahoochee St and on to Carter Street. The utility committee will review and make a recommendation.
•tabled a vote on the adoption and amendment to residential changes on International Building Code (IDC)
-approved a request from the Lula Belton Historical Society for the annual car show at the ball fields and Rafe Banks Park on June 9 and 10 and the fall festival on September 29-30.
•discussed Lula Railroad Days which will be held May 5 and 6. They are now accepting applications for booth space.
•approved a civility ordinance stating that the council would act in a proper manner at all times. It also states that citizens should do the same.
