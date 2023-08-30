The Lula City Council voted last week to table a request to rezone 23 acres along Hwy. 365 and Belton Bridge Road from Highway Business to M-II Heavy Industrial following concerns by the public and at the request of the applicant.
The applicant, Elevation Construction, has proposed a 60,000 square foot hatchery to be located on the portion of the property adjacent to Hwy. 365.
There is no indication of the use of the remaining 20 acres.
Several citizens have issued concerns during two public hearings, and the applicant wants a chance to address these issues before the final vote.
Citizens have asked for another public hearing before the council readdresses the request.
In other business, the council approved a budget adjustment for $17,000 to pay for the November election. District 1, 4, and 5 are up for grabs. District 1 is currently held by Tony Cornett; District 4 is currently held by Garnett Smith, and District 5 is currently vacant.
Leaders also approved a request for Dave Wilson to use Carter Alley, between Athens and Cobb Streets, to allow vendors to set up and sell merchandise on Saturday evening, September 30.
In other business the council discussed that:
•bidding is underway for the culvert replacement for Chattahoochee and Carter Streets.
•the Lula Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, September 3.
