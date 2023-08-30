The Lula City Council voted last week to table a request to rezone 23 acres along Hwy. 365 and Belton Bridge Road from Highway Business to M-II Heavy Industrial following concerns by the public and at the request of the applicant.

The applicant, Elevation Construction, has proposed a 60,000 square foot hatchery to be located on the portion of the property adjacent to Hwy. 365.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.