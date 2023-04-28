Lula City leaders reported at last week's city council meeting that Sewer Lin “I” project is complete. The project was discussed in 2018, but the pandemic put the brakes on the project. The councilmembers began to work on the project as soon as they could,
At the council meeting last Monday, City Manager Dennis Bergin said he is eagerly awaiting the final statement on the proposed $2.2 million dollar project because he is almost certain the project will come in under budget. Bergin said the final walkthrough was last week. He said the city may have the opportunity to pay off an existing loan with Sewer Line “I” money which has an interest rate at .97 percent. This low interest loan is part of the Plan First Committee. The intent of the new sewer line is to expand lines to Ga 365 and connect potential residential and potential retail development along Belton Bridge Road to the city system.
In other business, the council discussed asbestos issues at the dilapidated homes on Carter Alley. The Environmental Protection Division became involved with these issues and a specialist in asbestos training had to remove it. Just a few days later the demolition continued.
In other business the council:
•approved a liability insurance policy at a rate of $113,856.
•heard from Bergin who said the sewer tap fee account was set at $125,000 and the city has received $300,000 so far.
•discussed putting out bids to clean and paint the Chattahoochee Water Tank.
•discussed a SCADA System that is being considered as a capital improvement. The estimate is at 300.000. This will monitor water and sewage lines.
•agreed to be a part of the intergovernmental agreement with Hall County. If approved by voters in November, the city will receive their share of the money for five years.
•discussed changing council meetings to 6 p.m.
•approved engineering and surveying to find out the needed storm water repairs at Chattahoochee to Carter Street. This should not exceed $56,000.
•did not vote on subdivision or the IBC (International Business Code.)
•tabled a variance for at 5561 Shockley Road. The item was tabled. It would be used for an event venue for weddings, celebrations, and other similar activities.
•approved a rezoning at 6553 Main Street. It will go from R-3 to Highway Business. One condition is to have the gas tank removed.
•discussed that a proposed annexation and rezoning at 6538 County Line Road. This 4.57-acre plot is in Hall County and they have not responded.
