Lula City leaders reported at last week's city council meeting that Sewer Lin “I” project is complete. The project was discussed in 2018, but the pandemic put the brakes on the project. The councilmembers began to work on the project as soon as they could,

At the council meeting last Monday, City Manager Dennis Bergin said he is eagerly awaiting the final statement on the proposed $2.2 million dollar project because he is almost certain the project will come in under budget. Bergin said the final walkthrough was last week. He said the city may have the opportunity to pay off an existing loan with Sewer Line “I” money which has an interest rate at .97 percent. This low interest loan is part of the Plan First Committee. The intent of the new sewer line is to expand lines to Ga 365 and connect potential residential and potential retail development along Belton Bridge Road to the city system.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.