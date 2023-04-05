FIRE CHIEF SPEAKS

Baldwin's Fire Chief explained to the city council the request for funds toward maintenance and gas costs.

Baldwin’s council members were presented with several problems within the fire department at last week's meeting. Fire Chief Roy explained that, due to frequent problems with the old fire trucks and equipment, the department has exceeded its vehicle maintenance fund and having to fill up the gas tanks more frequently.

Despite their constant efforts to limit the usage of the older trucks, problems are still arising, it was reported. Last week week, one of the truck’s cylinders blew a hydraulic leak, forcing both cylinders to be replaced at a cost of $5,600. Additionally, the older fire truck requires gas almost every other day due to its age and declining engine quality, causing the need to increase the gas budget.

