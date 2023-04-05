Baldwin’s council members were presented with several problems within the fire department at last week's meeting. Fire Chief Roy explained that, due to frequent problems with the old fire trucks and equipment, the department has exceeded its vehicle maintenance fund and having to fill up the gas tanks more frequently.
Despite their constant efforts to limit the usage of the older trucks, problems are still arising, it was reported. Last week week, one of the truck’s cylinders blew a hydraulic leak, forcing both cylinders to be replaced at a cost of $5,600. Additionally, the older fire truck requires gas almost every other day due to its age and declining engine quality, causing the need to increase the gas budget.
The council approved the increase of the fire department's maintenance line item by $25,000, which will cover the $5,600 cost to repair the cylinders in one of the trucks. The council also approved the fire department's request for a $7,000 increase in the vehicle gas budget. The $25,000 and $7,000 costs are set to come from the city’s general fund balance.
In other business at the meeting, the council approved:
•Baldwin Police Department’s reports, where Chief Jones highlighted improvements, community outreach efforts, and the establishment of a K-9 unit. Despite the good news, he also mentioned their increasing need for more officers and future replacements for the remaining two police vehicles that are starting to present problems.
•to reinstate Habersham County’s animal control service within the city of Baldwin for a flat rate of $4,200 to provide services throughout the remainder of the fiscal year. Habersham County plans to propose a new number for all cities for the next fiscal year.
•EMI’s construction of a Market Comparative Classification and Wage Study for the city at a cost of $7,500. This study will provide an analysis of the city’s current classification and compensation practices that are in place for their elected officials, city hall staff, fire department, police department to include court and GCIC. The study will also reflect competitive and equitable pay for each position based on several factors.
•the replacement of anthracite within the two filters at the Water Treatment Plant. Replacing this will cost the city $25,000 from the enterprise fund balance.
•the use of System Connection Fees to cover the remaining balance of $32,804 to close out the Light Street Water Tank project.
•The City Council Spring Retreat will be April 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 202 Luthi Road, Alto.
•Baldwin Clean Up Day is Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. Citizens are invited to join the city at Baldwin’s Farmers’ Market at 110 Airport Road and celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up Baldwin roads and planting trees. Free t-shirt and lunch provided to those that are pre-registered. Sign up with your T-shirt sizes at baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org by April 7.
•The City of Baldwin will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting on May 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Life Church. Citizens are invited to attend to ask questions, meet department heads, and discuss the future of Baldwin.
