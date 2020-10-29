The Banks County EMA was reporting the following roads closed and power lines down as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning:
Hwy 51 N at Nails Creek Baptist - with vehicles involved
Hwy 323 at Sims Harris Road - with power lines
W Ridgeway Rd in the 200 block
Hwy 323 at Queen Road - with power lines
Fort Lamar Rd at the 1800 block - with power lines
Hwy 326 in the 400 block - with transformer involved
Hwy 441 at Flat Rock Rd
Hwy 51 S at Morris Gardiner
Hwy 51 S at the Primary School
Damascus Rd in the 3500 block
1800 block Apple Pie Ridge Rd
Hickory Flat Rd at Hwy 51 S
7000 Block W County Line Rd
Ervin Chambers at Hwy 98
Damascus Rd at Chitwood Rd
Rock Springs Rd at Old Hwy 441
Hwy 98 at David Hill Rd
W Ridgeway Rd at Oak Ridge S/D
100 Block Oak St in Homer
Ridgeland S/D
Chambers Rd at Hwy 59
3900 block Hwy 198 (with MVA)
Nix Rd (with power lines)
3000 block Hwy 326 (with damage to property)
400 block Athens St (with damage to property)
Traffic Lights Out:
Hwy 51 N at Hwy 441
Banks Crossing
