A massive industrial park is being planned at the Martin Bridge Rd. & I-85 interchange in southern Banks County near Commerce.
The proposed project covers over 554 acres on the north side of I-85 along Hwy. 63 beyond that road’s intersection with Wilson Bridge Rd.
The project is being planned by the PNK Group, an international development firm that has two other industrial parks in Georgia, one in Atlanta and the other in Savannah. The company has 37 industrial parks world-wide.
According to preliminary design drawings, PNK plans nine industrial buildings at the Martin Bridge site totaling over 5.8 million square feet of warehouse and/or industrial space. Two of the proposed buildings are over 1 million square feet with one planned at 1.7 million square feet.
The plan will have its first hearing on Dec. 7 before the Banks County Planning Commission for a rezoning. The project involves four different tracts that need to be rezoned to M-1 for the project. The four tracts are currently owned by a variety of invest groups and individuals.
