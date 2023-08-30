When qualifying ended last week for the towns that have elections coming up on Nov. 7, a mayor’s race was set in Maysville, Alto and Baldwin.. Several council seats also have opposition.
MAYSVILLE
In Maysville, incumbent mayor Richard Presley will face challenger William S. McLeish Jr.
One council seat in Maysville will also be on the ballot. In Ward 4, Brodriche D. Jackson and Roy Dean will face off. In Ward 2, Amanda Farley was the only one to qualify. Ward 2 and 4 incumbents, Junior Hardy and Scott Harper, are not seeking re-election.
ALTO
In Alto, incumbent P.J. Huggins, Patrcia Gail Armour and John Smith will be on the ballot in the mayor’s race.
In Post 2, incumbent James M. Turner was the only one to qualify.
In Post, 4, incumbent Eddie Palmer was the only one to qualify.
BALDWIN
In Baldwin, Stephanie Almagno and Tom Whitney are seeking the mayor’s seat.
The mayor’s seat currently is held by acting mayor Alice Venter and will be elected for the remainder of about two years and one month, beginning around Dec. 1, 2023, and run through Dec. 31, 2025. Venter serves as Post 5 Councilmember and will return to that seat once the new mayor is installed.
In Baldwin, only one person qualified for each of the council seats: Post 1, Erik Keith (incumbent; Post 2, Joseph Satterfield (incumbent Theron Ayers did not qualify); Post 3 Kerri Dianne Davis (incumbent Stephanie Almagno did not qualify)
HOMER
In Homer, a town election will not be needed since only one person qualified for each seat.
Those to qualify were: Judy M. Harper, incumbent, Post 1; Stephen Parson, Post 2; and James Dumas, incumbent, Post 3.
