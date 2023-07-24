Baldwin’s city council agreed Monday night to post the Mayor Seat as vacant for the upcoming special election. This position is required to be filled for the remainder of the unexpired term, which is set to expire on December 31, 2025.
The mayor seat is temporarily being occupied by acting mayor Alice Venter, who was voted in after former mayor Joe Elam resigned effective immediately on February 7, 2023.
The special election will take place on November 7, 2023. The qualifying period for each candidate to file a notice of candidacy regarding this election will be August 21, 2023, through August 25, 2023, and will have a $35 qualifying fee.
In other business at Monday night’s meeting, the council agreed to revise Baldwin’s Cemetery Regulations and Fees. There is currently no record of this document being presented to or approved by a previous council. The council plans to bring this to a vote at their council meeting on Monday, August 18, 2023.
•The Piedmont Library System Pop Up Rolling Library will be set up at the Baldwin Farmers’ Market from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Friday for the last time this summer. Those attending the Rolling Library with children will receive food bags courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•The Baldwin Back to School Bash will be Saturday, July 29, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Life Church. Everything at this event will be free of charge, including food, activities, school supplies for children present in grades K-12, and haircuts from local hairdressers. Contact City Hall to donate supplies.
•Shop with a Hero tickets are available for purchase to enter in a raffle on July 31 for a Pit Boss Grill. All proceeds go towards giving local kids an unforgettable Christmas, local elderly support, and community outreach and engagement. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at City Hall, Baldwin Fire Dept, and Baldwin Police Dept.
