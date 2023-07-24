Baldwin’s city council agreed Monday night to post the Mayor Seat as vacant for the upcoming special election. This position is required to be filled for the remainder of the unexpired term, which is set to expire on December 31, 2025.

The mayor seat is temporarily being occupied by acting mayor Alice Venter, who was voted in after former mayor Joe Elam resigned effective immediately on February 7, 2023.

