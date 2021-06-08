The Maysville City Council took action June 7 to make improvements at the public library and city hall.
The council approved a $4,750 bid from Gary Van Sloun of Painting by Pros to pressure wash and paint the exterior of the public library.
The council also approved a $21,500 bid from David Floyd Construction to replace the windows at city hall.
The council also approved a $975 bid from Painting by Pros to paint the interior of the windows at city hall after they are installed. The motion passed in a 3-1 vote with Scott Harper voting against it and Junior Hardy, Kathy Bush and Richard Parr voting in favor of it.
In other recent business, the council:
•approved a request for Bureau Veritas to handle commercial soil and erosion issues for the town on an as-needed basis at a fee of $80 per hour, with a minimum of two-hours per call.
•approved a $2,400 bid from Dale Construction to repair a ditch on College Street.
•heard a request from attorney Cliff Jolliff on behalf of Dale and Angela Williamson for a refund on sewage fees paid for 24 North Main Street since they have do not have a sewage line to the property. No action was taken.
•cancelled the July meeting due to the July 4 holiday.
•approved purchasing eight computers for the public library at a total cost of $9,580 during a called meeting last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.